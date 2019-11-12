Shaver and Jackie Briggs, and siblings Lucy and Finley, of International Falls, announce the arrival of their daughter and sister, Eva Noelle Briggs, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long, born Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Maternal grandparents are Craig and Sue Halla, of International Falls.
Paternal grandparents are Brian and Kallie Briggs, of International Falls.
Maternal great-grandparents are Joy King and Floyd and Karine Halla.
Paternal great-grandparent is Jim Briggs.
