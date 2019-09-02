Baby and stork
Shannon and Geoffrey Hendrick, of International Falls, and Ukiah, Calif., announce the arrival of their daughter, Tesla Dawn Lyn Hendrick, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long, born Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.

Welcoming Tesla home were siblings Emidio, Remington, Bizzy, Justin and Bailey.

Grandparents are Tim and Patti Grinsell and Lynda Hendrick.

