Births
The following births have been reported from La Verendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Born to:
Alana Wuttunee and Charles Debungee, Emo, Ontario, a son, Kensyn Cade Debungee, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 1, 2019.
Haley Councillor and Trevor Boshey, Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Violet Boshey, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 4, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.