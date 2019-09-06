Chris and Katrina Heibel, of International Falls, announce the arrival of their son, Jett Thomas Heibel, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 19 inches long, born Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
Grandparents are Mike and Nancy Heibel and Mike and Ann Holden.
The following births have been reported from La Verendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Born to:
Daniel and Arisa Gavel (nee Khan), Stratton, Ontario, a son, Troy Domenick Gavel, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Aug. 13, 2019.
Garret and Michelle Cornell (nee Beck), Devlin, Ontario, a daughter, Charlotte Jeannine Cornell, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, Aug. 13, 2019.
Matthew Desando and Cassandra Loveday, Barwick, Ontario, a son, Caden Matthew Desando, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Aug. 16, 2019.
Nick Hunter and Krystal Windego, Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Dax Emil Hunter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Aug. 18, 2019.
Johannes and Debora Gerber, Alberton, Ontario, a son, Liam Timothy Gerber, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Aug. 19, 2019.
Sam Logue and Mandy Barker, Pinewood, Ontario, a daughter, Winnie May Scarlett Logue, 7 pounds, Aug. 22, 2019.
