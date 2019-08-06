Brittany and Andrew Eldien, of International Falls, announce the arrival of their son, Edward "Eddy" Scott Eldien, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long, born Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
Welcoming her brother home was sister, Norah Lee Eldien.
Grandparents are Scott and Carol Eldien and Jerry and Patti Bolstad.
