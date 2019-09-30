The following births have been reported from La Verendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Born to:
Jamie Townsend and Taylor Hazel, Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Van Hazel Townsend, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Sept. 13, 2019.
Rob and Jenny Chivers-Wilson (nee Scott), Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Knox William Robert Chivers-Wilson, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Sept. 16, 2019.
Bobin Sebastian and Jyothi Joy Mathew, Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Liam Davis Mathew, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Sept. 17, 2019.
Adam and Karen Wigdor (nee Hosick), Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Parker Jean Patricia Wigdor, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Sept. 17, 2019.
Josh Sigurdson and Jillian Kellar, Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Jack Porter Sigurdson, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Sept. 23, 2019.
Chris and Emma Page (nee Elliott), Alberton, Ontario, a son, Rowan John Page, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, Sept. 23, 2019.
Tyler and Andrea Coyle (nee Boileau), Fort Frances, Ontario, a son, Brenner Lawrence Coyle, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Sept. 26, 2019.
Joe Galbraith and Lindsay Hamilton, Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Beatrix Hamilton Galbraith, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, Sept. 26, 2019.
James and Hailey Burns (nee Heyens), Atikokan, Ontario, a daughter, Iris Ann Margaret Burns, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, Sept. 26, 2019.
Stephanie Boshey and Douglas Wright, Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Rae-Lynn Treeah Wright, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Sept. 27, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.