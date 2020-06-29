The following births have been reported from La Verendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Born to:
Tia Medicine and Corbin Archie, Fort Frances, a son, Legend Alec-James Archie, June 4, 2020.
James and Kayla Davis (nee Benjamin), Fort Frances, a daughter, Scotlyn Fay Davis, June 3, 2020.
Heather and Matthew Beck (nee Sieders), Fort Frances, a daughter, Hazel Ann Marie Beck, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, May 29.
Raigan Singleton and Thomas Morrisseau, Fort Frances, a son, Leonard Thomas Morrisseau, May 31, 2020.
