The following births have been reported from La Verendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.
Born to:
Jasmyne Pillon and Warren Thompson, Emo, Ontario, a daughter, Daisy Jean, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, March 27, 2020.
Alyssa and Chad Faragher (nee Holliday), Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Remie Leigh, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, March 31, 2020.
Suzanne and Edwin Heatwole, (nee Krahn) Stratton, Ontario, a daughter, Violet Stacey, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, April 2, 2020.
Michael and Carley Veldhuisen (nee Smart), Emo, Ontario, a son, Reuben Nicholas Harold, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, April 9, 2020.
Randy and Selma Thoms, Fort Frances, Ontario, a daughter, Aspen Penelope, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, April 9, 2020.
