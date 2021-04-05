The monthly "TAP" discount for eligible landline telephone customers will increase from $7 to $10 this month.
TAP is a state program administered by the Public Utilities Commision that gives financial support to low-income landline telephone subscribers through discounts or bill credits.
TAP is funded through a monthly surcharge collected by local telephone service providers on a per-access line basis from their customers. During its Dec. 23, 2020, regular agenda meeting, the PUC approved additional financial support for low-income telephone subscribers, as well as the approval of a reduction of the TAP monthly surcharge from $0.10 to $0.07.
Minnesotans experiencing hardship paying their landline telephone bill should contact their telephone service provider for information regarding eligibility for TAP. Consumers can find the TAP application at
https://mn.gov/puc/assets/2021%20TAP%20Application_tcm14-467828.pdf
If further assistance is needed, contact the PUC Consumer Affairs Office at 651-296-0406, or 1-800-657-3782. Email at consumer.puc@state.mn.us.
Consumers residing on Tribal lands are eligible for an additional benefit of $25.
The Minnesota PUC regulates three cornerstone service industries in Minnesota's economy: electricity, natural gas, and telephone service. The Commission’s mission is to create and maintain a regulatory environment that ensures safe, adequate, and efficient utility services at fair, reasonable rates consistent with State telecommunications and energy policies. It does so by providing independent, consistent, professional, and comprehensive oversight and regulation of utility service providers. Learn more at mn.gov/puc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.