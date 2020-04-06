Barbara Joan Trompeter, 85, of Ranier, Minn., died on Thursday April 2, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center in Littlefork, Minn.
Barbara was born on March 3, 1935 in International Falls, Minn., to parents Urban and Olga (Vetn) Kerry. She attended Falls area schools and went on to Bemidji State University where she earned a teaching degree in elementary education. During her college years, she was united in marriage to David Lee Trompeter, also an educator from International Falls.
Barb became an elementary school teacher and taught at Falls Elementary School and later St. Thomas School. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, constant smile and delicious walleye dinners at her home in Ranier. She and her husband enjoyed entertaining and hosted numerous social gatherings on the lawn at their lake home.
Throughout her adult life, Barb enjoyed playing cards with her friends in the Bridge Club, kicking up her heels with the Dance Club crew and enjoying the camaraderie of a wealth of personal friends. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved boat rides and barbecues with her two sons, Mark and Paul, and her foster daughter, Robin Still.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Urban and Olga; son, Paul Trompeter; sisters, Patricia Polensky, Virginia Olson; and brother, Mike Kerry.
She is survived by her husband, David Trompeter; son, Mark Trompeter (Sue Collins); foster daughter, Robin (Still) Gates; and sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Wayne Meyers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.