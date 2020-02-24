Crystal Ray Bowman Diamond Anderson, 92, of Kabetogama, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Crystal was born in Hallock, Minn., on Feb. 16, 1928 to George and Katherine Bowman. She grew up in Hallock and graduated from high school there.
On Dec. 26, 1946 she married Jerry Diamond in Stephen, Minn.
She graduated as an LPN in 1947.
Crystal worked on B-17’s after WWII in San Diego, Calif.
She and Jerry owned two hotels and a furniture store in Hallock.
After Jerry’s passing in 1970, she married Sherwood Anderson in Hallock on Feb. 13, 1976. Together they owned a resort on Lake of the Woods and Lake Kabetogama.
She enjoyed knitting, bowling, baking, cooking, snowmobiling, and fishing. She loved Minnesota Twins baseball and Minnesota basketball, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Crystal was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Kabetogama Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry in 1970, and Sherwood in 2002; sisters, Joy Anderson, Lou Pearson; brother, Bud Bowman; nephews, Steve Pearson, Tim Pearson, and Buddy Bowman.
Crystal is survived by her sons, Larry (Susan) Diamond, Thomas Anderson, both of International Falls; daughters, Jill (Paul) Kiner of Kabetogama, Shelley (David) Crawford of Benton, Pa.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two grand-dogs, Harley and Mya.
Funeral services will be conducted at Green-Larsen Mortuary in International Falls on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery in Hallock.
Memorials would be preferred to the American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or the Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Cir, International Falls, MN 56649 in lieu of flowers.
Life’s journey is not to arrive safely at the grave in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out shouting “Judas Pruist… What a Ride!”
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
