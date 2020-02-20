Edna LaVonne Karsnia, 81, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home.
Edna was born in Bigfork, Minn., to Custer and Annette (Robinson) Thydean.
She was united in marriage to Thomas Karsnia on June 18, 1956. They were married for 63 years.
She worked at Northernaire Houseboats for 28 years supervising the houseboat cleaning crew until her retirement in 1998.
Edna liked scrapbooking, puzzles, and crosswords. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, sewing, taking walks with her grandchildren, picnics, and going to grandchildren’s sporting events and various activities. She also enjoyed lake shore walks to look for driftwood, flower gardening, baking bread, going out to eat with her family and friends, and family houseboat trips. She also looked forward to her Class of ’57 get-togethers every summer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Custer and Annette Thydean; brother, Reynold (Mary) Thydean; sisters, Lois (Walter) Nelson, Gertrude (Nello) Coran; and 2-year old daughter Georgianna.
Edna is survived by her husband, Thomas; sons, Jack Karsnia, Ed (Kathie) Karsnia; daughters, Karen Karsnia (Moses Wassilie), Roxanne (Bill) Karo, Nancy (Mike) Heibel; nine grandchildren, Mike, Nicholas, Kevin, Jared, Jason, Dustin, Christopher, Hanna, Sami-Kate; six great-grandchildren, Casper, Ariana, Michael, Dominick, Riley, and Jett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 2 at Ranier Community Building.
Memorials may be given to Backus Community Center or Falls Hunger Coalition.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary.
