Funeral services for Fred Leroy Anderson, 93, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Feb. 14, 2020, were conducted at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with military rites on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 am.
Rev. Jacob Quast officiated, with music by Zelpha Crawford.
Pallbearers were Luke Smith, Easton LaVigne, Paul Galusha, Trevor Galusha, Luke Zika, and Jayson Wade.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls, Minn.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
