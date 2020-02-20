Helen (Hnatiuk) Tostanoski, long time resident of Security, Colo., passed away Feb 19, 2020 at 94.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bill, her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children; Irene (Randy), Mike (Julie), Will (Mary); and her grandchildren, Nick, Sadie, Luke, Teddi, Andi, Torin, Sean and Bohdan.
All her family will cherish her memory, as will her church family at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, her caregiver, Lori Dominguez and countless others whose lives she touched and shared in so many wonderful ways.
Helen was born in International Falls, Minn., on Oct 1, 1925. She graduated from Falls High in 1944, and attended the University of Minnesota.
In 1946, she married Bill. In their lives together they lived in seven states and three countries. All their travels brought them to Colorado, which has been home since 1966.
Helen lived a rich and full life. Singing was her passion. She sang in school and church choirs throughout her life. She was a charter member of Soli Deo Gloria in C Springs and with them performed at Reagan’s Inauguration, Carnegie Hall and in countless other concerts. She auditioned and was accepted into the Berkshire Choral Festival, where she traveled to England to perform at Canterbury Cathedral. She also sang in many Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.
As a proud Ukrainian, Helen continued many family traditions throughout her life. She made exquisite Easter eggs (Pysanky) and was known far and wide for her delicious potato dumplings (Perehe) and stuffed cabbage rolls (Holopsi).
Helen was a member of St. Raphael Episcopal Church for 54 years. She served many terms on the vestry and sang in the choir.
In addition, Helen worked at Widefield High School for 29 years as a paraprofessional in the library.
While Helen accomplished so much in her lifetime, her friends and family will always say that it was her wild sense of humor, compassion and contagious laugh that made her a truly special mother, grandmother and friend. She was always there to cheer on, comfort and support her children and grandchildren, but some of the best memories we have of her are the ones that showed how much she liked to have fun: Whitewater rafting at 80, hot air balloon ride at 84, ziplining at 89 (said she thought it would be more exciting), partying with Santa Clara University girls’ soccer team at 90 (left when the police came) and dancing two hours with a ballroom-dance instructor at 90.
A memorial service for Helen will be held at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 802 Leta Drive, Security, CO on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. A reception celebrating her life will follow.
Helen’s family sends thanks to the many caregivers, staff, and hospice workers at Brookdale-Briargate for their compassionate and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions in Helen’s name be made to St. Raphael Episcopal Church or Macular Degeneration Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.