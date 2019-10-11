Memoriam
In loving memory of our dear friend, Sebrinia Bahr, who went to heaven 28 years ago, Oct. 13, 1991.
We Miss You
We miss your smile,
Your joking ways,
We miss the things you used to say
And when old times
We do recall,
It’s when we miss you
Most of all.
Your friendship is always in our hearts.
We love and miss you,
Wendy and Dianne
