Memoriam

In loving memory of our dear friend, Sebrinia Bahr, who went to heaven 28 years ago, Oct. 13, 1991.

We Miss You

We miss your smile,

Your joking ways,

We miss the things you used to say

And when old times

We do recall,

It’s when we miss you

Most of all.

Your friendship is always in our hearts.

We love and miss you,

Wendy and Dianne

