In loving memory of Marge Brunette, who passed away ten years ago, March 28, 2011.
The love of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
Is something that always lives on:
Filling the days with sweet memories,
Long after her presence is gone.
We still feel the warmth of her caring,
Her wisdom will never depart;
For the love of our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
Forever lives in our hearts.
Your loving family
Renee Radford
Julie Melstrom
Kevin and Carmen Ford
Corey Radford
Troy and Courney Melstrom
Keaton and Maddie Melstrom
