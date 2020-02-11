In memory of my husband (Luv), our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Chovan, who passed away Feb. 15, 2014.

Little we knew that morning

God was going to call your name. 

In life we loved you dearly, 

In death we do the same. 

It broke our hears to lose you,

You did not go alone.

For part of us went with you

The day that God called you home. 

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you

You are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same. 

But as God calls us one by one, 

The chain will link again. 

We love you so much 

and miss you terribly. 

Your loving wife, Jody (Ma Cat)

Linda and family

Lori and Slugger

Derek, Ashley and Brody

