In memory of my husband (Luv), our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Chovan, who passed away Feb. 15, 2014.
We never asked for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To the see door pushed open
And see you walking through.
If we could have one lifetime wish
Our dream that would come true
We would wish with all our hearts
For yesterday and you.
But did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Though you smile is gone forever
And you hand we cannot touch,
We will never lose the memory
Of one we loved so much.
Your loving wife, Jody (Ma Cat)
Linda and family
Lori and Slugger
Derek, Ashley and Brody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.