Memoriams
In loving memory of our dad and grandpa, William (Bill) Chowan — Dec.15, 2005.
We miss you every day
Your children,
grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and
great-great-grandchildren
In memory of Al Story on the anniversary of his death on Dec. 14, 2015.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure
What a beautiful difference,
One single life made.
Always in my heart,
Cindy
