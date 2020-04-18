Memoriam

In memory of Wade Costley, who passed away April 20, 2018.

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you

Living without you is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us

Your heart was so kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always county on you

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever

We miss you and love you more than words can say.

Janis and Vick and Suzie

Paul, Cassie, Cohen and Kade

And all your loving family

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.