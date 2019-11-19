Memoriam
In loving memory of Emma Clara Costley Dilworth, who passed away Nov. 22, 1973.
Here — take my hand I offer you,
I’ve been this way before;
It’s dark, but I have light,
Stay close — I’ll guide you through.
Don’t yield to dying’s secret terror.
Trust me. I’ll be near.
See, I’ve been this way,
You have naught to fear.
Just walk where I have trod.
Was I afraid the day I came?
Not really.
I held the hand of God.
Deeply missed and loved yet- Donnie
