When our father, Francis W Einarson, passed away on May 10, 2019, our mother, Joyce said, 'Francis, we were supposed to go together!'
And that's exactly what happened, she died eight days later on May 18.
It's been a year now, and we are thankful they are both with our Heavenly Father, whole and pain-free.
Love from your five children
Pia, Piper, Fran, Tucky and Thor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.