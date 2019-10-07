In loving memory of Mary Faulkner, who passed away Oct. 10, 1990.
For Those I Loved ...
For Those Who Loved Me
When I am gone, release me, let, me go.
I have so many things to see and do.
You mustn’t tie yourself to me with tears —
Be happy that we had so many years.
I gave you my love, you can only guess,
How much you gave me in happiness.
I thank you for the love you each have shown,
But now it’s time I traveled on, alone.
So grieve awhile for me, if grieve you must,
Then let your grief be comforted by trust.
It’s only for a while that we must part,
So bless the memories that lie in your heart.
I won’t be far away, for life goes on,
So if you need me, call and I will come.
Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near.
And if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear;
All of my love around you, soft and clear.
And then, when you must come this way, alone,
I’ll greet you with a smile and ... “Welcome Home!”
- Anonymous
Sadly missed
and loved by
Matt, Meghann and Sam
Rick and Lou Anne
and great-grandchild Gabby
