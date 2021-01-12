In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather, Jack Faulkner, who passed away Jan. 18, 2001.
God took the strength of a mountain,
The majesty of a tree;
The warmth of a summer sun,
The calm of a quiet sea.
The generous soul of nature,
The comforting arm of night;
The wisdom of the ages,
The power of the eagle’s flight.
Then God combined these qualities,
There was nothing more to add;
His masterpiece was now complete,
He lovingly called it Dad.
Sadly missed and loved by
Rick and Lou Anne
Matt, Meghann and Sam, grandchildren
Gabriella, great-grandchild
