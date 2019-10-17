Memoriam
In loving memory of Doug Frahm, who passed away Oct. 19, 2017.
A page in the book of memories,
Is turned again today;
So loved, so missed,
Remembered every day.
Time may hide the sadness,
Like a smile hides the tears;
But memories still hold you close,
Despite the passing years.
Sadly missed by all your family and friends
