Memoriam
In loving memory of Marsha White Halverson who passed away May 28, 2013.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall,
Love’s remembrance outlasts all,
And though the years be many or few,
They are filled with remembrance of you.
Dearly loved and sadly missed,
Linda
