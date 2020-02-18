In loving memory of our father and grandfather Donald Harder, who passed away Feb. 20, 1993.
No one knows how much we miss you,
No one knows the pain we bear;
And the loneliness and heartache,
Life will never be the same.
But we hope some day to meet you,
On the bright and golden shore;
Where there’ll never be a parting,
Always joy and peace forevermore.
Lovingly remembered by
Carey Gosselin and family
Dale Harder
Dave Harder and family
Dennis Harder and family
Mike Harder and family
Marlene McKinney and family
Dawn Piekarski and family
