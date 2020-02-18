In loving memory of our father and grandfather Donald Harder, who passed away Feb. 20, 1993.

No one knows how much we miss you,

No one knows the pain we bear;

And the loneliness and heartache,

Life will never be the same.

But we hope some day to meet you,

On the bright and golden shore;

Where there’ll never be a parting,

Always joy and peace forevermore.

Lovingly remembered by

Carey Gosselin and family

Dale Harder

Dave Harder and family

Dennis Harder and family

Mike Harder and family

Marlene McKinney and family

Dawn Piekarski and family

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.