Memoriam
In loving memory of our father and grandfather Donald Harder: 28 years has passed since you were here.
Oh how we miss you dad and grandpa.
God took you home,
it was His will,
but in our hearts you linger still.
Sadly missed by:
Dave & Gigi Harder and family
Mike & Jill Harder and family
Marlene & Bob McKinney
Dawn & Dean Piekarski and girls
Dennis Harder
Carey & Corey Gosselin
Jamie & Crystal Skrein
