Memoriam

In loving memory of our father and grandfather Donald Harder: 28 years has passed since you were here.

Oh how we miss you dad and grandpa.

God took you home,

it was His will,

but in our hearts you linger still.

Sadly missed by:

Dave & Gigi Harder and family

Mike & Jill Harder and family

Marlene & Bob McKinney

Dawn & Dean Piekarski and girls

Dennis Harder

Carey & Corey Gosselin

Jamie & Crystal Skrein

