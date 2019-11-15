Memoriam
In memory of Ken Henrikson, who passed away Nov. 18, 2017.
We little knew that morning,
God was going to call your name;
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone;
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide;
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same;
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Loved and sadly missed by all your family
