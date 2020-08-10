In loving memory of Bill Johnson, who died on August 19, 2008.
If I could write a story
It would be the greatest ever told
Of a kind and loving dad
Who had a heart of gold
I could write millions of pages
But still unable to say, just how
Much I love him and miss him
Every single day
I am hurt but I will not be sad,
Because I have many wonderful memories of my dad
You are missed and loved,
Lisa, Wade and Alexis
