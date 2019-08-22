In memory of Brenda Ilene Johnson - Aug. 12, 1998

A Face In The Crowd

We thought we saw you

In the crowd

They walked like you

Their stance was proud

Their hair the same

Their profile too

We really thought

It could be you.

Then we remembered you were gone

My heart fell flat

As we walked on.

We see your face

Wherever we go

Guess we just thought

That you should know

Still hear your laugh

And see your smile

Though you’ve been gone

For quite a while

We miss you more

Than words can say

Wish it had been you

That we saw today.

We will love and miss you forever -

Mom and Robert Jr.

