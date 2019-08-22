In memory of Brenda Ilene Johnson - Aug. 12, 1998
A Face In The Crowd
We thought we saw you
In the crowd
They walked like you
Their stance was proud
Their hair the same
Their profile too
We really thought
It could be you.
Then we remembered you were gone
My heart fell flat
As we walked on.
We see your face
Wherever we go
Guess we just thought
That you should know
Still hear your laugh
And see your smile
Though you’ve been gone
For quite a while
We miss you more
Than words can say
Wish it had been you
That we saw today.
We will love and miss you forever -
Mom and Robert Jr.
