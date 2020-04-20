In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Harry Kalar, who passed away April 24, 2003.
Home is a special place where dreams are planted and hearts begin to grow.
Where laughter is a welcome sound and tears can find a quiet haven.
Where love is a gift, strong and sure, and memories give you smiles for tomorrow.
Home is the special place that holds you and molds you and becomes a very part of you until one day you realize ... that no matter where you wander, no matter where you roam, the gift of a loving family will always bring your heart back home.
Sadly missed and loved by
Lowell and Lorraine
Allen and Barbara
Tom and Connie
Rick and Lou Anne
grandchildren -
Debra, Jeff, Brent, Cindy and Ian, Courtney and Rob,
Matt, Meghann and Sam
great-grandchildren -
Noah, Lily, Natalie, Madeline,
Avery and Austin
