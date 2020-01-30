Memoriam - KLEIS Tammie Calder Tammie Calder Author email Jan 30, 2020 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael T. Kleis February 4, 1949 - February 1, 2019Life is not the same without you.Always in our hearts,DianeSheila, Dave, Todd (Bekah) and TannerMichael, Pam, Britany (Craig) and BentleyHeather, Paul and RyleeJulie and Art Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rylee Pam Heather Michael T. Kleis Craig Sheila Paul Tammie Calder Author email Follow Tammie Calder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles ArticlesCBP seizes $900,000 in counterfeit billsCantilever owners celebrate successWinter royaltyBoard accepts coaches, teacher resignationsSides drawn on moot refugee questionPre-trail storiesBronco runners compete in Mississippi raceKoochiching County to benefit by state broadband grantsSkier sets Arrowhead recordErma M. Foster, 95 Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440
