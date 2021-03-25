Memoriams

In loving memory of James B. Larson, husband, father, great grandfather, who passed away March 25, 2011.

We never asked for miracles,

But today just one would do,

To see the door pushed open

And see you walking through.

If we could have one lifetime wish

Our dream that would come true

We would wish with all our hearts

For yesterday and you.

But you did not go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

Though our smile is gone forever

And your hand we cannot touch,

We will never lose the memory

Of one we loved so much.

Loved and sadly missed by

Dolly, Lori, Leah and families.

In loving memory of Marge Brunette, who passed away ten years ago, March 28, 2011.

The love of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,

Is something that always lives on:

Filling the days with sweet memories,

Long after her presence is gone.

We still feel the warmth of her caring,

Her wisdom will never depart;

For the love of our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,

Forever lives in our hearts.

Your loving family

Renee Radford

Julie Melstrom

Kevin and Carmen Ford

Corey Radford

Troy and Courney Melstrom

Keaton and Maddie Melstrom

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.