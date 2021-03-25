Memoriams
In loving memory of James B. Larson, husband, father, great grandfather, who passed away March 25, 2011.
We never asked for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To see the door pushed open
And see you walking through.
If we could have one lifetime wish
Our dream that would come true
We would wish with all our hearts
For yesterday and you.
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Though our smile is gone forever
And your hand we cannot touch,
We will never lose the memory
Of one we loved so much.
Loved and sadly missed by
Dolly, Lori, Leah and families.
In loving memory of Marge Brunette, who passed away ten years ago, March 28, 2011.
The love of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
Is something that always lives on:
Filling the days with sweet memories,
Long after her presence is gone.
We still feel the warmth of her caring,
Her wisdom will never depart;
For the love of our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
Forever lives in our hearts.
Your loving family
Renee Radford
Julie Melstrom
Kevin and Carmen Ford
Corey Radford
Troy and Courney Melstrom
Keaton and Maddie Melstrom
