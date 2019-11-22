Memoriams
In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Helen Messerschmidt, who passed away Nov. 25, 2009.
Footprints In The Sand
I dreamed that I had died. The Lord and I walked side by side; leaving two sets of footprints in the sand.
Ahead in the distance, I could see the pearly gate of heaven. I took one last glance behind me, wanting to remember all the footsteps I had taken through life.
Behind me, over the smooth and easy paths of my life’s journey, there were two sets of footprints in the sand. But where the road was steep and difficult to travel, there appeared only one set of footprints.
I asked the Lord this question, “Lord, I believed that you would walk by my side through my life, during easy times and difficult times. But during the hard journey, I see only one set of footprints. Why?” The Lord answered, “My child, I was with you all through your travels, but along the most difficult paths, I carried you.”
Lovingly remembered by family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.