In loving memory of our special and dear loved one, Gordon Nelson, who went to heaven Aug. 3, 2018.
We love and miss you so very much.
Don't think of him as gone away
His journey's just begun
Life holds many facets
This earth is only one
Just think of him as resting
From the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days and years
Think of how he must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away
And think of him as living
In the hearts of those he touched
For nothing loved is ever lost
And he was never loved so much
Until we meet again
Rest in peace Dear Gordon
Sadly missed, loved lots and
forever in our hearts -
Mikol, Robin, Elizabeth, Bonnie,
family and friends
XO XO XO
