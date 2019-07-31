In loving memory of our special and dear loved one, Gordon Nelson, who went to heaven Aug. 3, 2018.

We love and miss you so very much. 

Don't think of him as gone away

His journey's just begun

Life holds many facets

This earth is only one

Just think of him as resting

From the sorrows and the tears

In a place of warmth and comfort

Where there are no days and years

Think of how he must be wishing

That we could know today

How nothing but our sadness

Can really pass away

And think of him as living

In the hearts of those he touched

For nothing loved is ever lost

And he was never loved so much

Until we meet again

Rest in peace Dear Gordon

Sadly missed, loved lots and

forever in our hearts -

Mikol, Robin, Elizabeth, Bonnie,

family and friends

XO XO XO

