A life well lived...
Lillian (Skime) Orton
3/28/25 – 8/27/15
Mama,
Not a day goes by when you are not loved and missed.
As time passes, we realize how very lucky we were to have you as our Mother.
Your children -
Kathy, Linda, Holly, Barb and Russ
