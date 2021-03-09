Memoriam
In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Hannah Reeve, who passed away two years ago on March 9.
May the winds of love blow softly
And whisper for you to hear
That we’ll always love and miss you
And wish that you were here
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by
DeDe and Dewayne Leseman
Katie, Nick, and Mason Norris
Kyle Leseman
