Memoriam

In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Hannah Reeve, who passed away two years ago on March 9.

May the winds of love blow softly

And whisper for you to hear

That we’ll always love and miss you

And wish that you were here

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by

DeDe and Dewayne Leseman

Katie, Nick, and Mason Norris

Kyle Leseman

