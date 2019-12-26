Memoriam
One
Since you’ve been gone
I’ve been alone;
In a world of pairs, or more.
At family gatherings
There’s an empty chair.
One is missing; I watch the door.
One is a big number
When it represents you -
Your smile, your touch, your “You.”
I shouldn’t wish you back
To a world of pain,
But, I admit sometimes I do.
God has been good;
He is faithful and true.
But one is a lot, when that One is you.
Written in loving memory of Bill Schrader.
Will be thinking of you on your birthday, Dec. 31, and always.
Love,
Karen and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.