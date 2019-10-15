Memoriam
In memory of Anna Solvin.
It has been 30 years since we lost you, Mom, and we miss you every day.
Whenever we think of you it reminds us of growing up on the farm north of Ray, Minn., and those are days we’ll always treasure.
We remember the big garden you tended to and all the vegetables you canned from it.
But most of all we remember how you always had time for us kids. We just want to say thanks for being there and caring so much.
Loved and missed by your children -
Raymond, Linda, Butch and the late Marilyn
