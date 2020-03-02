It's been one year since our dear husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, Floyd left us and seven years since our dear son, brother, uncle and great-uncle Harvey left us. Miss them everyday. You were both such a part of our lives and will be with us in a very special way everyday.
Love you forever,
Jerry and children
