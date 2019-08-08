Memoriam
In memory of my love, dad and grandpa, Leslie W. Thayer, who passed away eight years ago, Aug. 9, 2011.
God saw you were getting tired,
And a cure was not to be;
So He put His arms around you,
And He whispered, “Come with Me.”
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer,
And saw you fade away;
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands put to rest;
God broke our hearts to prove,
He only takes the best.
God looked around His garden,
And He found an empty place;
He then looked down on the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you,
And lifted you to rest;
God’s garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew you were in pain;
He also new in heaven,
You would never hurt again.
He saw the road was getting rough,
And the hills harder to climb;
So He closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered, “Peace be thine.”
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone;
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
If tears could build a staircase,
And memories a lane;
We’d walk all the way to heaven,
And bring you home again.
We think about you every day and we miss you being with us.
We love you and miss you -
Sharon Forsythe
Scott Forsythe
Bonnie and Gordy Helderman
Destiny and Briana
Shayna and Sienna
