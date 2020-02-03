In loving memory of our special and precious loved one, Conrad Underdahl, who went to heaven Feb. 4, 1991.
We love and miss you more than words can say. You’ll always be in our hearts.
We do not need a special day,
To keep you in our mind;
For days without a thought of you,
Are very hard to find.
We have a special kind of feeling,
That is just for you alone;
A special place in our hearts,
That only you can own.
We love and miss you,
More than words can say.
If teardrops made a stairway,
And memories a lane;
We would walk right up to heaven,
To bring you home again.
Until we meet again — rest in peace, dear Conrad.
Sadly missed and loved forever -
Bonnie, Wendy, Jeff
Family and friends
XO XO XO
P.S. Give Millie, Gary and Wayne our love, hugs and kisses.
