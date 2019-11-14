Memoriam

In loving memory of our special and dear brothers, uncles, and godfathers, Gary Underdahl, whose birthday was Nov. 3, and Wayne Underdahl, who went to heaven Nov. 18, 2009.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near;

Still loved, still missed, and very, very dear.

Until we meet again.

P.S. Love, hugs and kisses for Conrad and Millie XO XO

Sadly missed, loved forever,

and always in our hearts -

Bonnie, Wendy, Jeff,

family and dear friends

XO XO XO

