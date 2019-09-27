Memoriams
In loving memory of our daughter, Acacia (Kacie) Dault, who passed away one year ago, Oct. 1, 2018.
We seem to see in the soft dim light,
A face we loved the best;
And think of her when the sun’s last ray,
Goes down in the far off west.
We miss you no less as the time passes on,
Than we did on the day of your going;
For absence can never close the door of our hearts,
And the lamp of our love is still glowing.
Your heart was the truest in all the wide world,
Your love the best to recall;
For no one on earth could take your place,
You are still the dearest of all.
Sadly missed by her mom
and Christian and family
To the loving memory of our darling Kacie Dault, who passed away Oct. 1, 2018.
She passed away like morning dew,
Before the sun was high;
So brief her time, she scarcely knew,
The meaning of a sigh.
She died in beauty – like a rose,
Blowing from its parent stem;
She died in beauty – like a pearl,
Dropped from some diadem.
Sadly missed by
her father, Kevin
and sister, Hailey
