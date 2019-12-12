Memoriams
In loving memory of Al Story, on the anniversary of his death on Dec. 14, 2015.
Loved ones may leave this world, but they never leave our hearts.
Cherish the ones you love.
Life is so very precious.
Always in my heart,
Cindy
In loving memory of our dad and grampa, William “Bill” Chowan – Dec. 15, 2005.
We miss you every day -
Your children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and
great-great-grandchildren
