Memoriams
In loving memory of our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, LeRoy Tveit, who passed away three years ago, Jan. 20, 2017.
He never looked for praises,
He was never one to boast;
He just went on quietly working,
For the ones he loved the most.
His dreams were seldom spoken,
His wants were very few;
And most of the time his worries,
Went unspoken, too.
He was there, a firm foundation,
Through all our storms of life;
A sturdy hand to hold on to,
In times of stress and strife.
A true friend we could turn to,
When times were good or bad;
One of our greatest blessings,
The man that we called Dad.
Miss you so much -
Love, Cheryl, Charles and family
In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather, Jack Faulkner, who passed away Jan. 18, 2001.
God took the strength of a mountain,
The majesty of a tree;
The warmth of a summer sun,
The calm of a quiet sea.
The generous soul of nature,
The comforting arm of night;
The wisdom of the ages,
The power of the eagle’s flight.
Then God combined these qualities,
There was nothing more to add;
His masterpiece was now complete,
He lovingly called it Dad.
Sadly missed and loved by
Rick and Lou Ann
Matt, Meghann and Sam, grandchildren
Gabriella, great-grandchild
In memory of Fern Henrikson, who passed away Jan. 17, 1991, and Ray Henrikson, who passed away March 1, 1987.
No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye;
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why.
We miss you and love you -
All your loving family
