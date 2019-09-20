Memoriams
In loving memory of my Gramma, Millie Underdahl, who went to Heaven seven years ago, Sept. 27, 2012.
My Gramma’s Gone to Heaven
One quiet day, the angels came and took my Gramma far away.
But in the stillness of the night, I could almost hear her say:
Dear Wendy,
I will miss you; you mean so much to me, but Jesus called me to His side, in Heaven I will be.
A place of God’s great beauty, no tears or earthly cares.
Only peace and joy forever and love beyond compare.
So remember all the good times, don’t think about the sad;
Treasure all the special moments through the years we’ve always had.
And if you trust in Jesus, I can promise this and more;
You will get a big hug from me, your Gramma, waiting for you at Heaven’s door.
Love and miss you very much, Gram -
Your granddaughter, Wendy
In loving memory of our special and precious Mom (Gramma) and Dad (Grampa), Millie Underdahl, who went to Heaven Sept. 27, 2012, and Conrad Underdahl, whose birthday was Sept. 18.
We love and miss you more than words can say.
We do not need a special day,
To keep you in our mind;
For days without a thought of you,
Are very hard to find.
We have a special kind of feeling,
That is just for you alone;
A special place in our hearts,
That only you can own.
We love and miss you more than words can say.
If teardrops made a stairway,
And memories a lane;
We would walk right up to Heaven,
To bring you home again.
P.S. Love, hugs, kisses for Gary and Wayne XO XO
Until we meet again.
Sadly missed,
lovingly remembered
and forever and
ever in our hearts -
Bonnie, Wendy, Jeff,
families and friends
XO XO XO
