Adele Sophie Lindgren Strandberg, 91, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Adele was born on May 31, 1929 in Bagley, Minn., to Oscar and Sally Lindgren. She grew up in Weme, Minn., and graduated from Clearbrook High School.
The former Adele Lindgren was united in marriage to Leon John Strandberg on July 14, 1947. The couple then moved to International Falls and remained the rest of their days.
She was an active member of First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Adele was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon John Strandberg; daughter, Linda Diane; grandchildren, Tanya Crandall, Aurilien Skumatz; and brothers, Fritz and Norman.
Adele is survived by her son, L. Allen Strandberg (Debbie Dunn); daughters, Barbara (Tom) Wichner, Susan (Maynard) Nickelson; five grandchildren, Lori (Tony) Udovich, Tim Wichner, Primus (Kim) Skumatz, Jessie Skumatz and Apryl (Pete) Mullvain; eight great-grandchildren, Natalie, Andrea, and Olivia Udovich, Ethan and Mason Wichner, P.J. Skumatz V, Evan and Emeryson Mullvain; brother, Rev Arnold Lindgren; and sister, Nora Johnson.
A private family interment will be in the VFW section of Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com .
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
