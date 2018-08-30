On Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Adelon May Axt, age 92, of Walker, Minn., received her angel wings. She passed peacefully after a courageous battle with a rare form of bone marrow cancer.
She leaves behind her loving companion, Wil Holtzman; seven children - Joe (Sandee) Cress, Pamela (Roger) Axt, Kathleen (Michael) Kane, John Axt, Jaime (Emily) Axt, Jeffrey (Bobbie) Axt and Janelle Axt; 17 grandchildren - Bonnie Kress, Kris Marie Hell, Karla Carmody, Kathy Francis Cress, Adelle (Lyle) Mortenson, Michelle Randolph, Penny (Dan) Parson, Kevin (Lauri) Johnson, Bill (Amanda) Johnson, Gage Hunter, Bradley Harmer, Christina Harmer, Amy (Pat) Frits, Jonathon Axt, Justin Grenier, Christian Grenier and Caleigh Grenier; 20 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her were husbands, Kenneth Cress, William Axt and Jim Iverson; infant son, William Roger Axt; parents, Matelon and Ella Olds; and four siblings, Roger (Bessie) Olds, Sheldon Olds, Madelon (Jack) Whitley and Elna (Glen) Carter.
Adelon was born and raised in Cohasset, Minn., in 1925, along the Mississippi River which was her playground.
She adored her childhood years in this quiet sleepy town and wrote a book about some of those experiences and had it published in her late 80s.
Mischievous, fun loving and a consummate prankster for most of her life, she sure enjoyed a good laugh.
She was adventurous and took on many hobbies and excelled in all of them from painting, drawing, sewing (known for her famous Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and sock monkeys), quilting, and executing a perfect recipe.
She was an avid book reader and taught her children the joy of reading a good book and where it could take you.
An accomplished poetry writer, she won many awards in several categories throughout the years.
A caring, gentle women she found working as a nursing assistant very rewarding.
She loved to travel and especially enjoyed Hawaii and the Island of Roatán and has pictures to prove it.
One thing she never forgot was a birthday. She never failed to send out a card for that special birthday and the outer envelope would be encased in stickers of all kinds!
She was a member of the American Legion Post 134 and supported many veteran organizations.
A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Cohasset Community Center.
After the Celebration, there will be a private burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, her wish would be a donation in her name to a cause of your choice.
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamonds glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry:
I am not there. I did not die.
~ By Mary Elizabeth Frye
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.